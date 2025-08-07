Greetings, explorers!

Update 0.3.40 is now live! List of changes and fixes:

- Fixed a performance issue near the steam pipes at the Column;

- Some tutorials had their icons missing - fixed;

- Plants won’t disappear anymore after being hit with a weapon;

- Fixed a crash on breaking deer meat;

- Vaulting while holding an item in your hands will no longer cause the item to fall through textures;

- Split logs can be used as fuel now;

- Fixed the bugs related to the bottom row of the inventory;

- Now you can’t create extra inventory space by dragging large items outside of it;

- You can place your bed in the shelter now;

- Improved Holowatch suggestions;

- Fixed red plant description;

- Damaged palm trees won’t disappear on save reload;

- Fixed a bug related to the building system locking out and asking for more support;

- Fixed the names of some harvestable plants;

- Pumpkin has a proper name now;

- New feature: Removing the chest with items inside will result in items spawning in the game;

- Fixed collision errors in the Silkworm Cave;

- Crafted items should no longer disappear when your inventory is full;

- The game won’t crash anymore when you assign multiple hotkeys to the same binding;

- Motion Blur setting added to the game;

- Blue Creeper shell dupe is now patched out;

- Fixed some crashes related to foundations.

Huge thanks for all of the feedback! It helps us make Blind Descent a better game and shape a clear vision for Early Access.



Enjoy the playtest!