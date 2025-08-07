Greetings, explorers!
Update 0.3.40 is now live! List of changes and fixes:
- Fixed a performance issue near the steam pipes at the Column;
- Some tutorials had their icons missing - fixed;
- Plants won’t disappear anymore after being hit with a weapon;
- Fixed a crash on breaking deer meat;
- Vaulting while holding an item in your hands will no longer cause the item to fall through textures;
- Split logs can be used as fuel now;
- Fixed the bugs related to the bottom row of the inventory;
- Now you can’t create extra inventory space by dragging large items outside of it;
- You can place your bed in the shelter now;
- Improved Holowatch suggestions;
- Fixed red plant description;
- Damaged palm trees won’t disappear on save reload;
- Fixed a bug related to the building system locking out and asking for more support;
- Fixed the names of some harvestable plants;
- Pumpkin has a proper name now;
- New feature: Removing the chest with items inside will result in items spawning in the game;
- Fixed collision errors in the Silkworm Cave;
- Crafted items should no longer disappear when your inventory is full;
- The game won’t crash anymore when you assign multiple hotkeys to the same binding;
- Motion Blur setting added to the game;
- Blue Creeper shell dupe is now patched out;
- Fixed some crashes related to foundations.
Huge thanks for all of the feedback! It helps us make Blind Descent a better game and shape a clear vision for Early Access.
Enjoy the playtest!
Changed files in this update