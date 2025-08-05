 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19490549 Edited 5 August 2025 – 23:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added 'No Bullets' style for the Heavy Tourism, the Combat Casual, the Sleeveless in Siberia, and the Siberian Tigerstripe
  • Fixed point_camera transmit state in multiplayer (GitHub fix from ficool2)
  • Fixed CVoiceStatus::UpdateServerState not sending the correct vban state from the client (GitHub fix from FlaminSarge)
  • Updated the Team Cap to fix some clipping problems
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated cp_fortezza
    • Managed problematic sniper sightline on point A

  • Updated koth_boardwalk
    • Fixed a missing window in Mad Manor
    • Restored missing signage along the shoreline boardwalk
    • Fixed the funhouse mirrors breaking under extreme circumstances


Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
Windows TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
Linux TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link