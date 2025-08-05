- Added 'No Bullets' style for the Heavy Tourism, the Combat Casual, the Sleeveless in Siberia, and the Siberian Tigerstripe
- Fixed point_camera transmit state in multiplayer (GitHub fix from ficool2)
- Fixed CVoiceStatus::UpdateServerState not sending the correct vban state from the client (GitHub fix from FlaminSarge)
- Updated the Team Cap to fix some clipping problems
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated cp_fortezza
- Managed problematic sniper sightline on point A
- Updated koth_boardwalk
- Fixed a missing window in Mad Manor
- Restored missing signage along the shoreline boardwalk
- Fixed the funhouse mirrors breaking under extreme circumstances
Team Fortress 2 Update Released
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
