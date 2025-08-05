Added 'No Bullets' style for the Heavy Tourism, the Combat Casual, the Sleeveless in Siberia, and the Siberian Tigerstripe



Fixed point_camera transmit state in multiplayer (GitHub fix from ficool2)



Fixed CVoiceStatus::UpdateServerState not sending the correct vban state from the client (GitHub fix from FlaminSarge)



Updated the Team Cap to fix some clipping problems



Updated/Added some tournament medals



Updated cp_fortezza Managed problematic sniper sightline on point A



Updated koth_boardwalk Fixed a missing window in Mad Manor

Restored missing signage along the shoreline boardwalk

Fixed the funhouse mirrors breaking under extreme circumstances





