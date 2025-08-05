This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, I have been working on various things inside the 0.14 beta and will publish them now. There aren't any new mechanics, just a whole lot of changes and fixes.

Changelog

Hotkeys

Numbers 0-9 are now hotkeys for units and regions, and the topbar elements are now accessed using F1-F8 instead. You can use Ctrl+(0-9) to assign any group of units or a region to a hotkey, and can access them quickly at any time by clicking the previous number.

Solar System

General

Planets now have eccentric and inclined orbits where applicable.

Saturn

The Saturnian System has been populated with new resources, and the Saturnian Federation has been added as the group of Titanic colonists. They have an interesting starting scenario, being all alone but with great opportunity available, as Saturn is bountiful in new resources not common in other parts of the Solar System.

Ice Giants & Kuiper Belt

Uranus now has some of its major moons

Neptune now has Triton

Pluto & Charon have been added to the Kuiper belt. More dwarf planets will come soon

Rare Resources

New Rare Resources have been added. These are very powerful, but also very rare and usually only found in the outer solar system.

Helium-3 : Jupiter & Saturn, useful for spaceships

Liquid Methane : Titan, useful for spaceships

Ice-9 : Found around Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, Powerful weapon, but also makes your population happier

Cryo-Organics : Ice Giants, Massive bonus to genetic material

Exotic Gasses: Gas Giants, General economic bonuses

While these can be found naturally, they can also be found with surveys on planets where they spawn.

Units

Units are now much slower (experimental), specifically land units

A number of minor movement bugs have been fixed

Leaders

New leader editor

Bugfixes

UI/UX

New planet info tooltip

Lots of small bug fixes

Colonization

Colonies take longer to develop, but progress is not dependent on amount of population sent.

Colonies now consume stability to maintain, but are monetarily cheaper.

Other