This patch adds two new bonus stages that can be accessed at anytime on the map!
Try and take on the train level and work your way to the head of the train.
There's also another new boss and level in the ice for you to take on!
Also a few new baddies have been added to the game as well!
Patch 1.07 - Bonus Stages
Update notes via Steam Community
