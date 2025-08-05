 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19490351
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Cleaners!

Chapter 2 levels 5 & 6 are ready to play! We additionally added some requested features from our community (Restart Level and Reset Progression) as well as other improvements and bug fixes. Next major update will conclude Chapter 2, so look forward to it!

Content Additions

  • Chapter 2 levels 5 & 6

  • New suit colors and patterns to unlock

  • New suit color and pattern in the employee benefits terminal

  • New rare duck variants

  • New nametags

Restart Level

  • The host can now restart a level without needing to return to the lobby

Reset Progression

  • Players can now reset their progression entirely

UI

  • The Level Overview page in the lobby has been updated

Other Improvements

  • Improved VRAM usage for all players by 5-10%

  • Collision improvements on various items

  • Mud Pillar rotation will now look smoother for non-Host players

  • Muddy Water now has a darker, muddier look

  • Incursion "Lasers" now play a sizzling sound at the point of contact

  • Incursion "Lasers" warmup and impact visuals improved

Bugs

  • Fixed an bug where the Bin could get prioritized for picking up when the player was targeting a pickup near the Bin

  • Fixed a bug where the Bin could occasionally cause splashes when dropped on solid surfaces near water

  • Fixed an issue where the mud sound from mud pipes would stack incorrectly

  • Fixed a bug where Incursion "Sweepers" could sometimes fail to kill players who were sprinting through them and got lucky

  • Fixed a bug where some suit pattern swatches in the employee benefits terminal could be lower resolution than intended

Changed files in this update

Depot 3140991
  • Loading history…
