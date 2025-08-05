Hello Cleaners!

Chapter 2 levels 5 & 6 are ready to play! We additionally added some requested features from our community (Restart Level and Reset Progression) as well as other improvements and bug fixes. Next major update will conclude Chapter 2, so look forward to it!

Content Additions

Chapter 2 levels 5 & 6

New suit colors and patterns to unlock

New suit color and pattern in the employee benefits terminal

New rare duck variants

New nametags

Restart Level

The host can now restart a level without needing to return to the lobby

Reset Progression

Players can now reset their progression entirely

UI

The Level Overview page in the lobby has been updated

Other Improvements

Improved VRAM usage for all players by 5-10%

Collision improvements on various items

Mud Pillar rotation will now look smoother for non-Host players

Muddy Water now has a darker, muddier look

Incursion "Lasers" now play a sizzling sound at the point of contact

Incursion "Lasers" warmup and impact visuals improved

Bugs