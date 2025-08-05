Hello Cleaners!
Chapter 2 levels 5 & 6 are ready to play! We additionally added some requested features from our community (Restart Level and Reset Progression) as well as other improvements and bug fixes. Next major update will conclude Chapter 2, so look forward to it!
Content Additions
Chapter 2 levels 5 & 6
New suit colors and patterns to unlock
New suit color and pattern in the employee benefits terminal
New rare duck variants
New nametags
Restart Level
The host can now restart a level without needing to return to the lobby
Reset Progression
Players can now reset their progression entirely
UI
The Level Overview page in the lobby has been updated
Other Improvements
Improved VRAM usage for all players by 5-10%
Collision improvements on various items
Mud Pillar rotation will now look smoother for non-Host players
Muddy Water now has a darker, muddier look
Incursion "Lasers" now play a sizzling sound at the point of contact
Incursion "Lasers" warmup and impact visuals improved
Bugs
Fixed an bug where the Bin could get prioritized for picking up when the player was targeting a pickup near the Bin
Fixed a bug where the Bin could occasionally cause splashes when dropped on solid surfaces near water
Fixed an issue where the mud sound from mud pipes would stack incorrectly
Fixed a bug where Incursion "Sweepers" could sometimes fail to kill players who were sprinting through them and got lucky
Fixed a bug where some suit pattern swatches in the employee benefits terminal could be lower resolution than intended
