5 August 2025 Build 19490256 Edited 5 August 2025 – 22:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have added a graphics tab to the escape menu.

Added resolution options for:
  • 1440p
  • 1080p
  • 900p
  • 720p

Added scaling options for:
  • Smart mode
  • Stretch
  • Letterbox

Other changes:
  • Moved damage numbers option to the graphics tab.
  • Better handling for pathfinding issues.

