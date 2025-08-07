 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19490244 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Patch R1.5.04 - RANKED IS LIVE! 📜🎉🏆


Hey Townies! We're excited to announce that Season 5 ranked is now live! We're also very happy to be bringing the cosmetics from the previously retired Battle Pass to the in-game shop for Town Points. We hope you enjoy them!

Please review the patch notes below ⤵️

  • Ranked Season 5 has begun, the roledeck can be viewed in-game

  • Ranked Playtest has been disabled


  • Mythic Scrolls are now available in the shop for 50TP each

  • Added the Glinda Character to the shop for 1040TP

  • Added the following pets to the shop for 780TP each

    • Woolums Pet

    • Necronomicon Pet

    • Grimmie

    • Cthulhu

    • Chameleon

    • Gryphon

  • Added the following skins to the shop for 780TP each

    • Clef

    • Piper

    • Archibald

    • Lauf

    • Giles Quarry

    • Gorgon

    • Ivy

    • Poisoner

    • Sun Wukong

    • Duchess

    • McBrains

    • Joao

    • Sister

    • Tabitha

    • Midknight

    • Radu

    • Blueflame

  • The Legendary skin Helsing has been added to the Cauldron as an exclusive reward

  • Added a new "Chat Opacity" setting, allowing you to tweak the visibility of your chatbox

  • Indoctrinated Prosecutor will no longer attack the player they previously Prosecuted at night

  • Fixed Vampire/Cursed Soul not appearing in the Enchanter UI

  • Jailor will now always Execute when controlled by a Witch

  • The Chat Name Color setting will now work correctly on all platforms

---

Thank you so much for your support & feedback. After you've played a few games on this new patch, please let us know your new feedback. We'd greatly appreciate it if you could take the time to create or update your review of Town of Salem 2 on whichever platforms you play so that it is relevant to the current version of the game. Thank you for considering!



- Digital Bandidos 🦝

