Patch R1.5.04 - RANKED IS LIVE! 📜🎉🏆
Hey Townies! We're excited to announce that Season 5 ranked is now live! We're also very happy to be bringing the cosmetics from the previously retired Battle Pass to the in-game shop for Town Points. We hope you enjoy them!
Please review the patch notes below ⤵️
Ranked Season 5 has begun, the roledeck can be viewed in-game
Ranked Playtest has been disabled
Mythic Scrolls are now available in the shop for 50TP each
Added the Glinda Character to the shop for 1040TP
Added the following pets to the shop for 780TP each
Woolums Pet
Necronomicon Pet
Grimmie
Cthulhu
Chameleon
Gryphon
Added the following skins to the shop for 780TP each
Clef
Piper
Archibald
Lauf
Giles Quarry
Gorgon
Ivy
Poisoner
Sun Wukong
Duchess
McBrains
Joao
Sister
Tabitha
Midknight
Radu
Blueflame
The Legendary skin Helsing has been added to the Cauldron as an exclusive reward
Added a new "Chat Opacity" setting, allowing you to tweak the visibility of your chatbox
Indoctrinated Prosecutor will no longer attack the player they previously Prosecuted at night
Fixed Vampire/Cursed Soul not appearing in the Enchanter UI
Jailor will now always Execute when controlled by a Witch
The Chat Name Color setting will now work correctly on all platforms
---
Thank you so much for your support & feedback. After you've played a few games on this new patch, please let us know your new feedback. We'd greatly appreciate it if you could take the time to create or update your review of Town of Salem 2 on whichever platforms you play so that it is relevant to the current version of the game. Thank you for considering!
- Digital Bandidos 🦝
Join the Town of Salem community on Discord! ➡️ discord.gg/TownofSalem
Changed files in this update