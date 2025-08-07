



Patch R1.5.04 - RANKED IS LIVE! 📜🎉🏆



Hey Townies! We're excited to announce that Season 5 ranked is now live! We're also very happy to be bringing the cosmetics from the previously retired Battle Pass to the in-game shop for Town Points. We hope you enjoy them!



Please review the patch notes below ⤵️

Ranked Season 5 has begun, the roledeck can be viewed in-game

Ranked Playtest has been disabled





Mythic Scrolls are now available in the shop for 50TP each

Added the Glinda Character to the shop for 1040TP

Added the following pets to the shop for 780TP each Woolums Pet Necronomicon Pet Grimmie Cthulhu Chameleon Gryphon

Added the following skins to the shop for 780TP each Clef Piper Archibald Lauf Giles Quarry Gorgon Ivy Poisoner Sun Wukong Duchess McBrains Joao Sister Tabitha Midknight Radu Blueflame

The Legendary skin Helsing has been added to the Cauldron as an exclusive reward



Added a new "Chat Opacity" setting, allowing you to tweak the visibility of your chatbox

Indoctrinated Prosecutor will no longer attack the player they previously Prosecuted at night

Fixed Vampire/Cursed Soul not appearing in the Enchanter UI

Jailor will now always Execute when controlled by a Witch

The Chat Name Color setting will now work correctly on all platforms

