Changelog

Minor Features

Three new Boss Trophies: Bzz' Helmet, Bee Boots, Honey-Flavored Combat Stims



Changes

The game will now separate your save files while playing on the Steam "Mono" branch. The "Mono" branch is used if you want to mod or tinker with the game.



Fixes

Fixed a localization issue with Dingleberry's Ordinance. It is now called Dingleberry's Ordnance.



Fixed a crash that could occur when using certain augments near landmines.



Fixed an issue where minimap fog of war may not uncover after opening the pause screen.



Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

Thank You! ❤️

