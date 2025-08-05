In today's hotfix we're addressing a critical error and a few bug fixes. We've also added three new boss upgrades which drop after killing the Bzz boss on any variant.
Changelog
Minor Features
- Three new Boss Trophies: Bzz' Helmet, Bee Boots, Honey-Flavored Combat Stims
Changes
- The game will now separate your save files while playing on the Steam "Mono" branch. The "Mono" branch is used if you want to mod or tinker with the game.
Fixes
- Fixed a localization issue with Dingleberry's Ordinance. It is now called Dingleberry's Ordnance.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using certain augments near landmines.
- Fixed an issue where minimap fog of war may not uncover after opening the pause screen.
Steam Deck™ Verified ✅NIMRODS is now Steam Deck Verified. For more information, check out
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2086430/announcements/detail/506206686159048206
Thank You! ❤️We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.
If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:
Changed files in this update