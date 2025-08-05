 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19489894 Edited 5 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're back with the second part of yesterday's patch that needed a little more testing. To keep it brief, we've added the next Circle difficulty level, and reworked Basilisk Statuette to make it a little less easy to dominate with.

Circle 4 - Death's Ring Box

The new difficulty level is the first where we gave Death a thematic set of relics (including a new one!). In this one, you'll battle against Death as he rummages through his Ring Box, gaining Gemstone Ring relics as your run progresses.

He also brings his new Ring to the table that gives a sneak peek at one of the spells coming with the Witch! As rounds progress, his Curse becomes more and more likely to eat one of your Dice for a Turn. Don't worry, he gives it back, just hope it doesn't happen at too crucial a moment...

Basilisk Statuette Rework

We all love locking Dice of Many Faces with Basilisk Statuette infinitely, but we also probably shouldn't be doing that. We've made a change to everyones favourite snake statue to limit it to locking each Dice once per Turn. It's still plenty powerful and can repeat combos, just not ad infinitum now.

Asides from other bug fixes & minor tweaks, that's it for the second half of 0.2.5b!

Let us know how you find the new challenge! Death will have further themes in the future, and the Rings set is just the beginning.

Cheers,

Connagh & Joel

