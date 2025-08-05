Howdy, y’all. Tapkeeper here along with the team at DEAD MAN’S HAND Saloon bringin’ you exciting news straight from the Wild Frontier.

Bounty Killers - DMH Patch 1.5.0



New changes to the bounty system bring a whole new layer of gameplay to the DEAD MAN'S HAND experience.

The Bounty Board

Players of DEAD MAN'S HAND may have noticed some handful of times the option to place a bounty on a player that eliminated you from the game. In the earlier versions of the title, the system had slightly more functionality, but ultimately was adjusted due to limitations at the time. Because of this, the feature was largely underutilized, making that large bounty board space beside the HOLDER portrait rather vacant.

In this latest update, the bounty system now returns more powerful than ever. At any time during a match, players may click on the small icon next to the chat tabs to create a new bounty. This means you can place bounties not only to seek revenge, but also to influence another player during normal gameplay.

Persistent Bounties

The bounty system is far more robust than before, offering players a chance to become Most Wanted in the entire saloon with bounties that roll over between matches. As players continue to place additional FC bounties on the same player, the running total will continue to accumulate, resulting in an even larger payout when they are finally eliminated.

Please note that flavor text for bounties will not carry over between matches.

Quick Match Lobbies

One of the biggest struggles players face in DEAD MAN'S HAND is finding a match using our Quick Match service. To remedy this, we've implemented a new system that is sure to help amend the heartache of silent solitude.

From now on, when joining a Quick Match, you'll be sorted into a server-controlled lobby. From here, you can chat with other players in the queue and, if you all ready up, begin the game with less than four players! If you prefer to wait, the game will automatically begin once all four slots are filled.

We hope this new change to the matchmaking systems will make finding random lobbies a smoother experience. As a reminder, players receive double payouts when using the Quick Match service to find a game. While we began rolling out this new feature in our previous patch, we are now formally announcing it with the addition of our new Spectator Mode!

Spectator Mode

For those who want to sit out of the action and observe a match instead, SPECTATOR mode has been added to the game! While in the lobby, players can denote themselves as a spectator, allowing for casual viewing of a match.

Additionally, players who join a lobby while a game is in progress will be able to observe the game directly, rather than waiting for all players to return from their current match.

HOLDER & TARGET View

In earlier versions of DEAD MAN'S HAND, players could clearly see who the HOLDER was currently aiming at. This functionality was lost as we introduced the new targeting interface. As of Patch 1.5, all players will now see a crosshair at the top of the screen indicate which player is currently being aimed at.

That’s all for this edition of Wild Frontier news. Until next time, this is the staff at the DEAD MAN’S HAND Saloon signing off!

Itemized Patch Notes