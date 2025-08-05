Changes:
-New UI animations now scale with UI distortion settings.
-Re-introduced chromatic distortion effect to UI. It is still scalable.
-Acid pools from destructible acid bottles last longer.
Bug Fixes:
-Moved Default spawn point in Forgotten Junction so that the player will no longer get instant killed by a potentially hostile turret.
-Fixed more typos.
-Fixed bug with acid shotgun projectile impacts spawning infinite acid.
-Clamped the UI distortion effects on the HUD to avoid making it illegible.
Beta 0.1.9.3 Hot Fix
