5 August 2025 Build 19489620 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes:

-New UI animations now scale with UI distortion settings.

-Re-introduced chromatic distortion effect to UI. It is still scalable.

-Acid pools from destructible acid bottles last longer.


Bug Fixes:

-Moved Default spawn point in Forgotten Junction so that the player will no longer get instant killed by a potentially hostile turret.

-Fixed more typos.

-Fixed bug with acid shotgun projectile impacts spawning infinite acid.

-Clamped the UI distortion effects on the HUD to avoid making it illegible.

