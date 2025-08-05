Changes:



-New UI animations now scale with UI distortion settings.



-Re-introduced chromatic distortion effect to UI. It is still scalable.



-Acid pools from destructible acid bottles last longer.





Bug Fixes:



-Moved Default spawn point in Forgotten Junction so that the player will no longer get instant killed by a potentially hostile turret.



-Fixed more typos.



-Fixed bug with acid shotgun projectile impacts spawning infinite acid.



-Clamped the UI distortion effects on the HUD to avoid making it illegible.

