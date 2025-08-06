New runes 📖Ever wondered what those strange symbols meant?
Well, now they’re readable… if you know how to translate them. There might be something hidden in the game to help you out. Or, if you're brave (and stubborn), you could try brute-forcing it.
What's the secret ending? 👀It wouldn’t be much of a secret if we just told you, would it?
But maybe… that thing you unlock after doing that thing is more important than it first seemed. Maybe take another look? If none of this makes sense yet, don’t worry. It might soon.
Other stuff 📦
- A brand-new achievement has been added on Steam 🏆
- If you own the OST, you might notice a new track in your collection 🎵
- And of course, we squashed a few classic bugs and glitches 🐛🔨
Changed files in this update