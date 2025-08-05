 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19489535 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Instantaneous Tile Movement," which allows for movement to effectively be teleports to each tile.
  • Worked on more Web Export (behind the scenes, but changes to engine).

