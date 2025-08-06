BUG FIXES

Graphics

Added security measures to all compute-shaders to prevent GPU crashes on specific hardware setups

Extensively cleaned up compute-shaders to mitigate errors and GPU stalls

GPU CRASHES

We are actively working on fixing the remaining issues causing GPU crashes in the game, and we believe we have identified most if not all of them in this patch. If you experience another crash after this patch, we ask that you please fill out a bug report with your player.log file via the Bug Report form in our Discord server. We will assist in real time to resolve any remaining issues causing game crashes. We appreciate your patience with this issue!

- The OUTBRK Team