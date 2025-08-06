 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19489534 Edited 6 August 2025 – 17:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

Graphics

  • Added security measures to all compute-shaders to prevent GPU crashes on specific hardware setups

  • Extensively cleaned up compute-shaders to mitigate errors and GPU stalls

GPU CRASHES

We are actively working on fixing the remaining issues causing GPU crashes in the game, and we believe we have identified most if not all of them in this patch. If you experience another crash after this patch, we ask that you please fill out a bug report with your player.log file via the Bug Report form in our Discord server. We will assist in real time to resolve any remaining issues causing game crashes. We appreciate your patience with this issue!

- The OUTBRK Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1107321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link