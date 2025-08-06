BUG FIXES
Graphics
Added security measures to all compute-shaders to prevent GPU crashes on specific hardware setups
Extensively cleaned up compute-shaders to mitigate errors and GPU stalls
GPU CRASHES
We are actively working on fixing the remaining issues causing GPU crashes in the game, and we believe we have identified most if not all of them in this patch. If you experience another crash after this patch, we ask that you please fill out a bug report with your player.log file via the Bug Report form in our Discord server. We will assist in real time to resolve any remaining issues causing game crashes. We appreciate your patience with this issue!
- The OUTBRK Team
Changed files in this update