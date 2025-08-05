 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19489512 Edited 5 August 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

Fixed torch crafting recipe requiring 2 coal instead of the intended 1 coal


Changes:

Reverted bat drops back to Orbs

Updated dungeon generation: players will no longer encounter key-locked doors when entering new dungeon rooms

Adjusted Chaos Day timing: now begins at nightfall on the 6th day (previously started in the morning)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
Linux Depot 3692372
