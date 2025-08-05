Bug Fixes:
Fixed torch crafting recipe requiring 2 coal instead of the intended 1 coal
Changes:
Reverted bat drops back to Orbs
Updated dungeon generation: players will no longer encounter key-locked doors when entering new dungeon rooms
Adjusted Chaos Day timing: now begins at nightfall on the 6th day (previously started in the morning)
