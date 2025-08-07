Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.
This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.
Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.
Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.
1.5.0.18 Changelog
Assets
Changed: Adjusted flares preview attributes
Fixed: APC vehicles would ignore water when trying to rotate
Fixed: String were visible in the RSP-30 preview model
Fixed: US hand-fired flares blocked projectiles due to their material
Fixed: Inability to place shark nose variants of UH-1 on the helipad
General
Changed: AP mines damage
Added: Camera centering keybind
Added: Grenade impact effect on water surfaces
Added: Grenade underwater simulation and splash effect
Added: New explosion damage effect that can cause characters to bleed when they do a critical amount of damage
Fixed: Character stance desync after going out of a vehicle
Fixed: Missiles didn't explode when hitting the water surface
Fixed: UI: Incorrect group icon in Deploy Menu
Fixed: Character inventory preview sometimes went into the A pose when a hand-fired flare was equipped
Fixed: 3rd person prone freelook camera raising up at certain angles
Playable Content
Fixed: MSAR values were incorrect after player reconnected
Fixed: Combat Ops achievements
Fixed: Newly created groups didn't respect rules of relevant objectives
Fixed: MOB and Source Base UI does not display supply generation rate
Fixed: AI resupply teams could board same vehicle
Fixed: HQC Command Post was not visible/available via Construction truck when the game was not in English
Fixed: Task list couldn't be opened with "J" key while in map
Workbench and Modding:
Added: Autotest Framework for scripted test creation
Added: "Run test" Script Editor plugin and World Editor tool
Changed files in this update