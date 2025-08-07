Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Assets

Changed: Adjusted flares preview attributes

Fixed: APC vehicles would ignore water when trying to rotate

Fixed: String were visible in the RSP-30 preview model

Fixed: US hand-fired flares blocked projectiles due to their material

Fixed: Inability to place shark nose variants of UH-1 on the helipad

General

Changed: AP mines damage

Added: Camera centering keybind

Added: Grenade impact effect on water surfaces

Added: Grenade underwater simulation and splash effect

Added: New explosion damage effect that can cause characters to bleed when they do a critical amount of damage

Fixed: Character stance desync after going out of a vehicle

Fixed: Missiles didn't explode when hitting the water surface

Fixed: UI: Incorrect group icon in Deploy Menu

Fixed: Character inventory preview sometimes went into the A pose when a hand-fired flare was equipped

Fixed: 3rd person prone freelook camera raising up at certain angles

Playable Content

Fixed: MSAR values were incorrect after player reconnected

Fixed: Combat Ops achievements

Fixed: Newly created groups didn't respect rules of relevant objectives

Fixed: MOB and Source Base UI does not display supply generation rate

Fixed: AI resupply teams could board same vehicle

Fixed: HQC Command Post was not visible/available via Construction truck when the game was not in English

Fixed: Task list couldn't be opened with "J" key while in map

Workbench and Modding:

Added: Autotest Framework for scripted test creation

Added: "Run test" Script Editor plugin and World Editor tool



