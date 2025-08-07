 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19489305 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam Experimental application of the game.

This Experimental release is available exclusively on Steam. It is still very much a work in progress, and we cannot guarantee stability. For this reason, we have decided not to release it on Xbox, where an increased crash rate could jeopardize the availability of the Experimental Application on the platform.

Experimental releases are primarily intended to gather player feedback, allow modders to prepare for upcoming updates, and enable us to deliver changes more fluidly. Since Steam Experimental Application player counts are significantly higher than those on Xbox, and modders work exclusively on PC, we decided this platform would be better suited to this release.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.5.0.18 Changelog

Assets

  • Changed: Adjusted flares preview attributes

  • Fixed: APC vehicles would ignore water when trying to rotate

  • Fixed: String were visible in the RSP-30 preview model

  • Fixed: US hand-fired flares blocked projectiles due to their material

  • Fixed: Inability to place shark nose variants of UH-1 on the helipad

General

  • Changed: AP mines damage

  • Added: Camera centering keybind

  • Added: Grenade impact effect on water surfaces

  • Added: Grenade underwater simulation and splash effect

  • Added: New explosion damage effect that can cause characters to bleed when they do a critical amount of damage

  • Fixed: Character stance desync after going out of a vehicle

  • Fixed: Missiles didn't explode when hitting the water surface

  • Fixed: UI: Incorrect group icon in Deploy Menu

  • Fixed: Character inventory preview sometimes went into the A pose when a hand-fired flare was equipped

  • Fixed: 3rd person prone freelook camera raising up at certain angles

Playable Content

  • Fixed: MSAR values were incorrect after player reconnected

  • Fixed: Combat Ops achievements

  • Fixed: Newly created groups didn't respect rules of relevant objectives

  • Fixed: MOB and Source Base UI does not display supply generation rate

  • Fixed: AI resupply teams could board same vehicle

  • Fixed: HQC Command Post was not visible/available via Construction truck when the game was not in English

  • Fixed: Task list couldn't be opened with "J" key while in map

Workbench and Modding:

  • Added: Autotest Framework for scripted test creation

  • Added: "Run test" Script Editor plugin and World Editor tool


