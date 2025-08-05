Hey Tots! We've just dropped the 1.0.5 soft build, packed with playtest fixes, smoother UI, improved performance, and hidden surprises. Thanks to your feedback 💪

Here are all the changes we've made:

🔍 Playtest Bug Fixes

Reorganized Level 1 hints and obstacles for better flow and story progression

Removed unnecessary Steam firewall pop-up (game doesn’t use internet)

Floor Spike blueprint now properly damages the player

Fixed video resolution dropdown — 720p and 1080p were reversed

🎛️ UI & Menu Upgrades

Refactored UI widgets for improved efficiency

Smoother transitions between menus:

Main Menu – Press Start, New Game, Options, Quit

Pause Menu – Resume, Retry, Options, Quit to Menu, Quit Game

Game Over Menu – Resume, Retry, Restart, Options, Quit to Menu, Quit Game

Bonus Menu – Unlockables, Stats, Challenges, Gallery (Coming Soon), Exit to Menu

Bonus Stage Clear Screen – Temporarily removed Options button; player can Continue or Quit only

Added logic for "Quit to Menu" and "Quit Game" in WB_BackTo

🕹️ Gameplay Features & Improvements

Bonus level deaths now show “Continue” on the Game Over screen

Returning you to the level you came from

Secret Bonus Portals now spawn after collecting Special Coins

Mini-games, time trials, or rewards await!

Improved safe return from bonus levels

Level streaming visuals now remain consistent using the updated Level Manager

🚧 Early Release Updates

Added “Retry” button to Pause Menu

Fixed exploit: No more extra lives from retrying on your last life

Bonus Menu unlocks in Main Menu after finishing the game

Includes Stats, Challenges, Gallery, and Unlockables

Improved audio settings save system

Your slider settings now persist between sessions!

📦 Crate Overhaul & Future DLC Prep

Reduced coin drops from breakable crates

More crate drops and collectible item types coming in future DLC!

Updated breakable crate blueprint (75% complete)

Replaced old crate assets across all levels with the new version

Thank you all for playing, testing, and sharing your thoughts 💬

More content and surprises are on the way.✨