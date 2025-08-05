Hey Tots! We've just dropped the 1.0.5 soft build, packed with playtest fixes, smoother UI, improved performance, and hidden surprises. Thanks to your feedback 💪
Here are all the changes we've made:
🔍 Playtest Bug Fixes
Reorganized Level 1 hints and obstacles for better flow and story progression
Removed unnecessary Steam firewall pop-up (game doesn’t use internet)
Floor Spike blueprint now properly damages the player
Fixed video resolution dropdown — 720p and 1080p were reversed
🎛️ UI & Menu Upgrades
Refactored UI widgets for improved efficiency
Smoother transitions between menus:
Main Menu – Press Start, New Game, Options, Quit
Pause Menu – Resume, Retry, Options, Quit to Menu, Quit Game
Game Over Menu – Resume, Retry, Restart, Options, Quit to Menu, Quit Game
Bonus Menu – Unlockables, Stats, Challenges, Gallery (Coming Soon), Exit to Menu
Bonus Stage Clear Screen – Temporarily removed Options button; player can Continue or Quit only
Added logic for "Quit to Menu" and "Quit Game" in WB_BackTo
🕹️ Gameplay Features & Improvements
Bonus level deaths now show “Continue” on the Game Over screen
Returning you to the level you came from
Secret Bonus Portals now spawn after collecting Special Coins
Mini-games, time trials, or rewards await!
Improved safe return from bonus levels
Level streaming visuals now remain consistent using the updated Level Manager
🚧 Early Release Updates
Added “Retry” button to Pause Menu
Fixed exploit: No more extra lives from retrying on your last life
Bonus Menu unlocks in Main Menu after finishing the game
Includes Stats, Challenges, Gallery, and Unlockables
Improved audio settings save system
Your slider settings now persist between sessions!
📦 Crate Overhaul & Future DLC Prep
Reduced coin drops from breakable crates
More crate drops and collectible item types coming in future DLC!
Updated breakable crate blueprint (75% complete)
Replaced old crate assets across all levels with the new version
