From enemies to fellow artists, today we join the Painter Boss in unleashing a FRESH new version of Castle Crashers for you to enjoy! The Painter Boss Paradise DLC includes updated art for all playable characters and weapons, a brand new official character (complete with a new magic moveset!), new map and main menu art, CUSTOM CHARACTER CAPABILITIES, and even more!!! Shall we consider this to be the Painter’s magnum opus? Only time will tell…

Don’t know where to start? Too afraid of your own creations? Have no fear! We’ve preloaded an entire crew of DLC characters created by our art team for you to try on the Steam Workshop RIGHT NOW! Take a look at some of these whimsical creatures:

We mustn’t forget about Paint Junior, the first playable character added to our official roster since Pink Knight and Blacksmith arrived back in 2011! We’ve teased his magic a bit in our DLC launch trailer (embedded below for your viewing pleasure!), so we won't spoil too much else about it here.

Looking for more Painter Boss Paradise content? You can find our complete playlist here !

Take Paint Junior out for a spin and try out the new magic for yourself in game, or create your very own custom character using this new magic moveset! Speaking of creation…

Do you have your template yet?

With the DLC template, you can design a custom character’s head, body, weapon, shield, beefy form, portrait, and Back Off Barbarian piece! To download the template and get started, check out our DLC “Three Easy Steps” guide here ! PSSSST: If you upload your original character during launch week, there’s a chance we’ll feature it on our next livestream!

Our team thanks you, the community who makes it all happen for this little chicken indie studio, for the outpouring of love, excitement, and anticipation you’ve shared for the Painter Boss Paradise DLC. Your support means the world, and we are beyond excited to share this fresh version of Castle Crashers after almost 17 years of crashing castles together!

Now, it’s time! Together with Paint Junior, create your custom knight and enter a fresh new world of Castle Crashers! Find community creations to download and toggle on or off at your whim! Replace every enemy possible with Herbert and go to town! Go on now, and let your brush guide your every move!