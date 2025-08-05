 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19489216 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today’s hotfix clears up some flashing issues with ocean materials and VFX, along with a few extra performance tweaks now that we're on Unreal 5.6.

The world of Ursa just got bigger!
The "playable space" has expanded by about 20% to make room for future world events, story content, and new areas to explore. It’s still a work in progress, but more updates are coming later this week!

With the latest engine update, some video cards can't run UE5.6 with Directx 12. And may experience a crash on bootup.

To fix it
Right click Teddy's Haven in the steam library.
Properties
Launch Options add -dx11

This has been escalated to Epic, and as soon as there is a fix I'll be adding it to Teddy's Haven.

Thanks for all your support and understanding!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link