Today’s hotfix clears up some flashing issues with ocean materials and VFX, along with a few extra performance tweaks now that we're on Unreal 5.6.



The world of Ursa just got bigger!

The "playable space" has expanded by about 20% to make room for future world events, story content, and new areas to explore. It’s still a work in progress, but more updates are coming later this week!



With the latest engine update, some video cards can't run UE5.6 with Directx 12. And may experience a crash on bootup.



To fix it

Right click Teddy's Haven in the steam library.

Properties

Launch Options add -dx11



This has been escalated to Epic, and as soon as there is a fix I'll be adding it to Teddy's Haven.



Thanks for all your support and understanding!