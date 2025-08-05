Today’s hotfix clears up some flashing issues with ocean materials and VFX, along with a few extra performance tweaks now that we're on Unreal 5.6.
The world of Ursa just got bigger!
The "playable space" has expanded by about 20% to make room for future world events, story content, and new areas to explore. It’s still a work in progress, but more updates are coming later this week!
With the latest engine update, some video cards can't run UE5.6 with Directx 12. And may experience a crash on bootup.
To fix it
Right click Teddy's Haven in the steam library.
Properties
Launch Options add -dx11
This has been escalated to Epic, and as soon as there is a fix I'll be adding it to Teddy's Haven.
Thanks for all your support and understanding!
August 5th Update - Smoother Seas & 20% More Ursa to Love.
