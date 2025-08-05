New Subarea: Phreatic Access ShaftIn my quest to add more meaning to exploring the overworld, here's the second major subarea you may find your way to. This time, its a massive cave you may blow open by digging up a certain item in the world.
- New subarea located in Lowlands.
- Contains a new unique enemy built solely for this section of the game.
- A new zone-wide puzzle involving certain activities within the cave.
New Enemy: MatriarchA massive new type of enemy that likes to be in ceilings and pretend to be a lamp.
- Will make sure the developer never sells another copy to an arachnophobic. This, in retrospect - may have been a questionable decision.
LightningIndoor areas are spookier now at any time of the day!
- There's now a totally different lightning setting that goes active individually for players depending on if they are indoors or outdoors.
UIHUD
- Reworked the look of the Status-UI with new hand-drawn art.
- Added new hand-drawn icons for all subareas, larger points of interest and their "general" locations on the map.
- Switched out the "Tier-List"-style of displaying common materials in a sector to be more visually appealing and translatable.
- Added a new popup for information about subareas when hovering over them on the map.
- Added another entry into the Wildlife-Guide covering the new Matriarch enemy.
Achievements
New:
- Arachnophobia Alert
Enter the phreatic access shaft.
- What's This?
Acquire the keystone.
Interactables
- Removed static collision for all pickups.
- Picking up an item and interacting with certain other things no longer interrupts movement as it could previously cause slight a stuttering.
- Activating the crane no longer requires the generator to be running. (if all other prerequisites are fulfilled.)
Graphics
- Re-worked the look of water.
Character
- Significantly reduced FOV.
- Fixed a bug where clients wouldn't hear the sound of them using an item.
- Fixed scuffed/jittery camera movement while moving.
Changed files in this update