
5 August 2025 Build 19489166 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Subarea: Phreatic Access Shaft

In my quest to add more meaning to exploring the overworld, here's the second major subarea you may find your way to. This time, its a massive cave you may blow open by digging up a certain item in the world.
  • New subarea located in Lowlands.
  • Contains a new unique enemy built solely for this section of the game.
  • A new zone-wide puzzle involving certain activities within the cave.

    New Enemy: Matriarch

    A massive new type of enemy that likes to be in ceilings and pretend to be a lamp.
    • Will make sure the developer never sells another copy to an arachnophobic. This, in retrospect - may have been a questionable decision.

Lightning

Indoor areas are spookier now at any time of the day!
  • There's now a totally different lightning setting that goes active individually for players depending on if they are indoors or outdoors.

UI

HUD
  • Reworked the look of the Status-UI with new hand-drawn art.
World Map
  • Added new hand-drawn icons for all subareas, larger points of interest and their "general" locations on the map.
  • Switched out the "Tier-List"-style of displaying common materials in a sector to be more visually appealing and translatable.
  • Added a new popup for information about subareas when hovering over them on the map.
Other
  • Added another entry into the Wildlife-Guide covering the new Matriarch enemy.

Achievements

New:

  • Arachnophobia Alert
    Enter the phreatic access shaft.
  • What's This?
    Acquire the keystone.

Interactables

  • Removed static collision for all pickups.
  • Picking up an item and interacting with certain other things no longer interrupts movement as it could previously cause slight a stuttering.
  • Activating the crane no longer requires the generator to be running. (if all other prerequisites are fulfilled.)

Graphics

  • Re-worked the look of water.

Character

  • Significantly reduced FOV.
  • Fixed a bug where clients wouldn't hear the sound of them using an item.
  • Fixed scuffed/jittery camera movement while moving.


