Fixed Liuyi loading with the wrong version of her skill.
Fixed Health Regeneration not saving properly.
Fixed some stats not resetting after death.
Fixed skills not resetting after death.
Fixed units having abnormally high stats in some cases.
Playtest Update #13
Update notes via Steam Community
