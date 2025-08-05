 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19489116 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Liuyi loading with the wrong version of her skill.

  • Fixed Health Regeneration not saving properly.

  • Fixed some stats not resetting after death.

  • Fixed skills not resetting after death.

  • Fixed units having abnormally high stats in some cases.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3665321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link