The time has finally come for you to join the Family. Mafia: The Old Country launches today; please refer to our Global Launch Times post to see the exact time when it will be available for your region.

Uncover the origins of organized crime in this gritty mob story, set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.

Mafia: The Old Country players who have previously launched any of the Mafia: Trilogy titles while logged into the same 2K Account can expect in-game rewards for their loyalty, which you can learn more about in this article *. Even if you're new to the series, all players who sign up for and log into the game with a new 2K Account can earn additional in-game rewards for Mafia: The Old Country, which you can learn more about on this page *.

We also want to share a sincere message of gratitude from the team at Hangar 13 to the entire Mafia community, whether you're just joining the Family today or you swore an oath of Omertá when the original game launched way back in 2002:

"It's hard to believe it's been nearly nine years since Mafia III. So much has changed for us at Hangar 13, and as we reflect back, we're proud to say that one thing has stayed constant: our love for developing cinematic, narrative-driven games.

We believe there will always be a place for these types of experiences in our industry, as we saw first-hand with the reception to Mafia: Definitive Edition. We were reminded just how much we love to create this style of game, and how much you—our fans—love to play them.

We're thrilled that Mafia is back! And not only is it back, but Mafia: The Old Country represents a bold return to the franchise's roots. It's a linear, cinematic experience driven by character and story. Most importantly, it's a mob movie you can step into and play out, just like every Mafia title that came before—and it's best enjoyed spoiler-free, so we ask players to please honor the code of silence and preserve the narrative for others to play through at their own pace.

So, on behalf of all us at Hangar 13, thank you. Thank you for your support, your passion, and your dedication to this series that means so much to us. We hope you enjoy the game."



To get fully up to speed before diving into this turn-of-the-century crime drama, read our recent "Preparing for Initiation" Q&A , as well as our earlier "The Road to Launch" Q&A , in which we answered the Mafia community's most burning questions. Be sure to also check out our PC Specs and Features post where we break down the range of hardware required to run the game, and provide a list of PC-specific features and graphics settings.



*Rewards require an internet connection and a 2K Account linked to the applicable Mafia title. One of each reward per 2K Account. Rewards will be automatically entitled in the applicable game. Void where prohibited. Terms apply.