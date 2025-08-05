1- The skill usage for Undertaker and Sliencer characters has been simplified. If a skill use fails, cooldown will not trigger.



2- It was detected that voice chat reflection settings were putting excessive load on the processor. These settings have been reverted to default to resolve the issue. Work on the audio system is ongoing.



3- An issue with revolvers dropped from dead characters not reflecting the current bullet count has been fixed.



4- The ragdoll simulation after death has been removed as it worked inconsistently across clients, causing corpse positions to differ. A death pose has been added instead.



5- Revolver now deals 100 damage on headshots. (Standard hit: 70.)



6- A sign has been added in front of the announcement tower.



7- Out of a total of 10 side quests, feeding animals, watering flowers, and planting seeds have been removed.



8- In default game rules, the number of tasks per player has been set to 1 during Early Access. Players can adjust this as they wish in custom settings.