5 August 2025 Build 19489085 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the MacOS release to Steam!

  • Added the unstable fire ant, which tries to drag itself up to its enemies and explode.

  • Loads of new tiles for MSX, including variants for bird mutations and much better bat and bird wings. To see mutation variants, press @, then tab over to your mutations panel, highlight a trait, and press S.

  • Apartment complexes may now have vacant units. Sometimes these units will be full of spiders.

  • Leaping monsters can now leap onto and off of rooftops. Enjoy.

  • Theropod mutants now get a leap attack. It is a mutation that requires toe talons and either theropod tail or feathered arms.

  • Added vacant houses to the world. These are empty but not boarded up and trashed.

  • Slightly nerfed armor for most ants.

  • Tons of DDA backports, largely under the hood stuff for better mod support.

  • Parameterized walls for more variety in mapgen.

  • Fixed garage mapgen.

  • Fixed an isssue with talon kick not doing the right damage.

  • Crafting menu now displays mutation bonuses/penalties to speed.

  • Healing items now show more accurate healing quality in the first aid menu.

  • Battery chargers now display their power draw.

  • Slightly increased the chances of finding food and clothing in most houses.

  • Reduced the number of living cows in the world and increased the number of zombie cows.

  • Added more dangerous ferals to mansions.

  • Reduced the number of useful books in libraries.

  • Cleaned up and edited the fencing swords category. This category only includes very thin straight-bladed poking swords which are designed for and used in the sport of fencing.

  • Electrified foils/epees/sabres now do the proper amount of damage.

  • Made mansions far more likely to have low-quality medieval equipment than the real thing.

  • Budget steel is now repaired in the same manner as regular steel, which should make it easier to work with.

  • Rapiers are no longer sturdy.

  • Updated and cleaned up NPC hint dialog.

  • Improved vehicle cover and concealment.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3560031
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3560032
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3560033
  • Loading history…
