Added the MacOS release to Steam!

Added the unstable fire ant, which tries to drag itself up to its enemies and explode.

Loads of new tiles for MSX, including variants for bird mutations and much better bat and bird wings. To see mutation variants, press @, then tab over to your mutations panel, highlight a trait, and press S.

Apartment complexes may now have vacant units. Sometimes these units will be full of spiders.

Leaping monsters can now leap onto and off of rooftops. Enjoy.

Theropod mutants now get a leap attack. It is a mutation that requires toe talons and either theropod tail or feathered arms.

Added vacant houses to the world. These are empty but not boarded up and trashed.

Slightly nerfed armor for most ants.

Tons of DDA backports, largely under the hood stuff for better mod support.

Parameterized walls for more variety in mapgen.

Fixed garage mapgen.

Fixed an isssue with talon kick not doing the right damage.

Crafting menu now displays mutation bonuses/penalties to speed.

Healing items now show more accurate healing quality in the first aid menu.

Battery chargers now display their power draw.

Slightly increased the chances of finding food and clothing in most houses.

Reduced the number of living cows in the world and increased the number of zombie cows.

Added more dangerous ferals to mansions.

Reduced the number of useful books in libraries.

Cleaned up and edited the fencing swords category. This category only includes very thin straight-bladed poking swords which are designed for and used in the sport of fencing.

Electrified foils/epees/sabres now do the proper amount of damage.

Made mansions far more likely to have low-quality medieval equipment than the real thing.

Budget steel is now repaired in the same manner as regular steel, which should make it easier to work with.

Rapiers are no longer sturdy.

Updated and cleaned up NPC hint dialog.