Hey, Flippers!
We just updated the game with our first Hotfix, so here's what's new:
Added Italian language (!)
Bus purchasing is now endless (we’re still working on improving this system)
Added Pathmaster bus furniture to the shop
Added an option to disable “Before and After” photos
Improved customization properties for specific items
Fixed bug with handrails in the Pathmaster bus
Windowed fullscreen mode is now set as default
Fixed bug where item previews in the shop would freeze and not update
Fixed bug where sold items would return after coming back home
Fixed bug where installed surface finishes glitched after returning home
Fixed bug where items placed in the bus were not spawned during trips
Fixed bug in the tutorial where the cleaning task wouldn't complete if started during dialogue
Fixed bug where lamp connection points were incorrectly positioned
Fixed bug where assembly marker positions were incorrectly positioned
Fixed the steering wheel in the Citrovan bus
Fixed bug where furniture and decorations remained after selling a bus
Fixed bug where surface finishes blocked interaction with objects
Fixed surface finish zones in the Citrovan bus
Fixed surface finish zones in the IWagen bus
Fixed Old Fashion Bed and Children Bed collisions
Fixed France furniture doors opening inside
Added finishes zones for Motorhome partitions (we’re still working on improving this system)
Furniture lamp and Table lamp are now actually electric things
Fixed controls rebind
Fixed bug with fps lock
