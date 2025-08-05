 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19489058 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Flippers!

We just updated the game with our first Hotfix, so here's what's new:

  • Added Italian language (!)

  • Bus purchasing is now endless (we’re still working on improving this system)

  • Added Pathmaster bus furniture to the shop

  • Added an option to disable “Before and After” photos

  • Improved customization properties for specific items

  • Fixed bug with handrails in the Pathmaster bus

  • Windowed fullscreen mode is now set as default

  • Fixed bug where item previews in the shop would freeze and not update

  • Fixed bug where sold items would return after coming back home

  • Fixed bug where installed surface finishes glitched after returning home

  • Fixed bug where items placed in the bus were not spawned during trips

  • Fixed bug in the tutorial where the cleaning task wouldn't complete if started during dialogue

  • Fixed bug where lamp connection points were incorrectly positioned

  • Fixed bug where assembly marker positions were incorrectly positioned

  • Fixed the steering wheel in the Citrovan bus

  • Fixed bug where furniture and decorations remained after selling a bus

  • Fixed bug where surface finishes blocked interaction with objects

  • Fixed surface finish zones in the Citrovan bus

  • Fixed surface finish zones in the IWagen bus

  • Fixed Old Fashion Bed and Children Bed collisions

  • Fixed France furniture doors opening inside

  • Added finishes zones for Motorhome partitions (we’re still working on improving this system)

  • Furniture lamp and Table lamp are now actually electric things

  • Fixed controls rebind

  • Fixed bug with fps lock

Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions! As we said before, this game will be a community development one, so we listen to everything you guys have to say ❤️

Changed files in this update

