Added Italian language (!)

Bus purchasing is now endless (we’re still working on improving this system)

Added Pathmaster bus furniture to the shop

Added an option to disable “Before and After” photos

Improved customization properties for specific items

Fixed bug with handrails in the Pathmaster bus

Windowed fullscreen mode is now set as default

Fixed bug where item previews in the shop would freeze and not update

Fixed bug where sold items would return after coming back home

Fixed bug where installed surface finishes glitched after returning home

Fixed bug where items placed in the bus were not spawned during trips

Fixed bug in the tutorial where the cleaning task wouldn't complete if started during dialogue

Fixed bug where lamp connection points were incorrectly positioned

Fixed bug where assembly marker positions were incorrectly positioned

Fixed the steering wheel in the Citrovan bus

Fixed bug where furniture and decorations remained after selling a bus

Fixed bug where surface finishes blocked interaction with objects

Fixed surface finish zones in the Citrovan bus

Fixed surface finish zones in the IWagen bus

Fixed Old Fashion Bed and Children Bed collisions

Fixed France furniture doors opening inside

Added finishes zones for Motorhome partitions (we’re still working on improving this system)

Furniture lamp and Table lamp are now actually electric things

Fixed controls rebind