Hello again, non-floaty humans!



Gee-Louee, is it good to be back!



As a tiny dev team, we often find ourselves wishing we could just peacefully tend to our crops and collect the fanciest of farming apparels in the world of Voltaire, as it truly is (and will forever be!) a game very close to our hearts.

Since 2023 some of you have been kind enough to get in touch with us to let us know every time you found any pesky little critters that may not have been intended as the normal experience we'd love for y'all to have with the game, and we've done our best to keep up with any issues that could prevent you from enjoying your time with Voltaire - but a couple of them did slip through the cracks and we've been biting at our own necks in frustration for not quite being able to push out an update - but alas, the time has come!



Without further ado, patch notes ahead!





BUG FIXES & CHANGES





Fixed an issue that could cause the achievement "Fauna Connoisseur" to be harder to unlock than intended. If you have encountered this issue, \ completing one full night in the Hellfire Plains or going into a night phase at 100 hunger and completing it \ should now grant you the achievement (as long as you were only missing the "hidden" critter).

Some of you encountered a very annoying issue that could make your nights seem infinite or not progress after defeating a Boss. This was caused by a very specific (and honestly, hard to control) set of events that could occur in a normal playthrough. Our goal had always been to make defeating the boss your main goal and concern during those challenging nights, but that challenge could often be multiplied by player decisions that may not have intended to create more hardship - and that we feel like we should have done a better job of informing with clear, easily accessible information at an earlier development stage. With that in mind, we have now updated the game's logic during Boss Nights to ensure that you can focus all of your efforts where they should be - protecting your house and defeating the big bad Grimlords! Defeating the bosses will now properly trigger the end of the night cycle and make all other baddies run away as they witness your prowess. This should also ensure that you may now progress any playthrough that happened to get stuck behind a boss fight not ending properly!



Thank you for joining us on this epic vegan adventure! 🦇🌿🎮



🦇 Ta-ta for now 🦇