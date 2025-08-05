 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19488919 Edited 5 August 2025 – 20:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

See details of the patch below:

Some items listed below were corrected after patch 1.10, but were not mentioned in the patch notes for 1.10. So, they are included below.

 

•            Added an icon on the map to show Stephanie's location.

•            Added widget on puzzles to inform player how to exit.

•            Corrected bug that would get players stuck in the puzzle.

•            Corrected bug where UI from the puzzles would get stuck on the players screen.

•            Corrected bug where tutorial widget about provocations would appear multiple times.

•            Corrected Typos in the Tutorial.

•            Optimized camcorder code to improve function.

•            Optimized more textures.

