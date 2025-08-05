See details of the patch below:
Some items listed below were corrected after patch 1.10, but were not mentioned in the patch notes for 1.10. So, they are included below.
• Added an icon on the map to show Stephanie's location.
• Added widget on puzzles to inform player how to exit.
• Corrected bug that would get players stuck in the puzzle.
• Corrected bug where UI from the puzzles would get stuck on the players screen.
• Corrected bug where tutorial widget about provocations would appear multiple times.
• Corrected Typos in the Tutorial.
• Optimized camcorder code to improve function.
• Optimized more textures.
Changed files in this update