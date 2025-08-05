Hello, Quick Translate Engine family!

The day you've been waiting for, the one you've dreamed of, is finally here. We are proud to present the most requested feature since the beginning of our development, one that takes the program's potential to a whole new level: Instant Subtitle Translation is now live!

This isn't just a feature update; it's the biggest step we've ever taken in our mission to break down language barriers. From now on, none of your favorite content will remain foreign to you.

⭐ THE MAIN EVENT: INSTANT SUBTITLE TRANSLATION ⭐

You can now sit back and watch subtitles from your favorite game, a captivating movie or series, or any video on the internet appear INSTANTLY, ON YOUR SCREEN, IN YOUR OWN LANGUAGE.

So, How Does This Magic Work?

Your Live Translator on Screen: After pressing a hotkey you set, you simply select the subtitle area on your screen. The program then continuously scans that area and places the translation right over the original text as a smart, non-intrusive overlay.

Zero Interference with Your Game: The translation overlay is designed to be completely "click-through." This means it ignores all mouse clicks, allowing you to control your game or application as if it wasn't even there.

Smart and Efficient: The system only translates subtitles when the text actually changes. This both protects your PC's performance and prevents wasting your translation services' API quota.

You Are in Full Control: You can fully customize the source and target languages, how often the screen is scanned (for performance tuning), and the hotkey that activates the feature.

🚀 Get Started Right Away! (Step-by-Step Guide)

Follow these steps to start using this revolutionary feature:

Open Settings: Right-click the Quick Translate Engine icon in your system tray and open "Settings." Go to the New Tab: In the settings window, click on the new "Instant Subtitle Translation" tab. Assign a Hotkey: Set a custom hotkey that you will use to start and stop the feature. Save and Press the Hotkey: Save your settings, close the window, and then press the hotkey you just assigned. SELECT THE AREA (The Most Important Step!): Your screen will dim slightly. Use your mouse to draw a box only around the area where the subtitles appear. This selection tells the program where to focus. Sit Back and Enjoy: The moment you release the mouse button, the translation will begin. To stop the feature, simply press the same hotkey again.

💡 PRO-TIPS

For Best Compatibility: In games or video players, choosing " Fullscreen Windowed " or " Borderless Window " mode in the video settings will ensure the most stable performance for the feature.

Performance Tuning: If you are on a lower-end system or translating subtitles that change infrequently, you can reduce the system load even further by increasing the "Scan Interval (ms)" value (e.g., from 500ms to 1000ms).

Other Improvements in This Update

While our entire focus was on instant translation, we didn't forget about existing features:

OCR Bubble Duration Increased: The on-screen duration for translations made with the screen capture (OCR) feature can now be set for up to 300 seconds.

We hope to show that with this historic update, language is no longer a barrier, just another subtitle.

Enjoy! The Quick Translate Engine Development Team