Hey everyone,



A few of you have reported Save files not properly migrating to 1.0.2. Thanks to the ones who sent us your save folders! It really helped us understand the issue and act quickly to fix it!



With this Hotfix, all save files should migrate correctly from now on.



Keep reading if all of the following statements are true:

a) You had at least one save file with both Campaign and Ascension progress in it;

b) You logged in after Update 1.0.2

c) You can't find your Ascension progress anywhere





Do not worry, your progression is NOT lost. You fell into a very specific corner case (we estimate less than 0.5% of users).

We'll need to manually tweak your save file in order for it to migrate. Please send an email to us at support-hellclock@roguesnail.com with the subject "Fix my 1.0.2 Save" and we'll get back to you as soon as possible with a solution.



We apologize for the inconvenience, and hopefully all migration issues are now fixed as per this hotfix.



Best regards,

~The Hell Clock Team