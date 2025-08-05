- Fixed freezes when players joined mid match during the round starting sequence
- Added Freecam after you get killed (press F to switch view)
- Added new Weapon (DF_Cyst)
- Added lobby ping display in main menu
- Fixed randomizer customization presets
- Other small bug fixes
STRAFTAT 1.3.4
