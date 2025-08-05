 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19488698
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed freezes when players joined mid match during the round starting sequence
  • Added Freecam after you get killed (press F to switch view)
  • Added new Weapon (DF_Cyst)
  • Added lobby ping display in main menu
  • Fixed randomizer customization presets
  • Other small bug fixes

