5 August 2025 Build 19488693
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Lowered the amount of tips from guests
  • Bards don’t collide with other NPCs anymore
  • Increased the number of baskets in the kitchen to 8
  • Added an Indicator with arrows when building a kitchen
  • Reservation signs will now be cleared after a reservation finished
  • Lowered the amount of gold from reservations
  • Removed spices temporarily from the menu creation (Not implemented now)
  • Changed priorities, so workers will gather tips with the same weight as preparing drinks. Cleaning has the same weight as service now too



Fixes


  • Potatoes now will be taken by workers when collecting tips
  • Fixed a bug on the cutting board where you can double your ingredients
  • Fixed a bug, where workers sometimes prepare drinks even when the preparation areas are full

