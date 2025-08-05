Updates
- Lowered the amount of tips from guests
- Bards don’t collide with other NPCs anymore
- Increased the number of baskets in the kitchen to 8
- Added an Indicator with arrows when building a kitchen
- Reservation signs will now be cleared after a reservation finished
- Lowered the amount of gold from reservations
- Removed spices temporarily from the menu creation (Not implemented now)
- Changed priorities, so workers will gather tips with the same weight as preparing drinks. Cleaning has the same weight as service now too
Fixes
- Potatoes now will be taken by workers when collecting tips
- Fixed a bug on the cutting board where you can double your ingredients
- Fixed a bug, where workers sometimes prepare drinks even when the preparation areas are full
