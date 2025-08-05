Hey folks,
I disappeared for a while, but I've been busy... lots of changes for this update. Once again I want to thank inSAMity for yet another very detailed list of bugs and suggestions -- it has helped me greatly.
It took me a while to build (hence why this update took so long), but I also made a package updater. For DLCs hosted on the REMDIGI Content Network, now you just need to run the REMDIGI Package Updater, rather than having to do full download/reinstalls (see instructions here).
Thanks for the support so far, and if I disappear again, just know that I'm working on something big.
-- NullReferenceException
Update Notes (Smash N' Crash v06-2025-08-03)
Packages
Added Package Updater for package download/syncing
(located in "Smash N' Crash/Package Updater/REMDIGI Package Updater.exe")
Weapons
Added 30 second destroy for weapon group owner (empty object placeholder) to prevent unnecessary buildup
Moved pickup count to the weapon preset rather than per-spawner, to allow global adjustment
Added destruction of full weapon if the root missile of a weapon group is destroyed (ie. MIRV, Incendiary MIRV)
Fixed bug with weapon particle systems showing up at world origin
Fixed combo weapons not using energy
Balanced combo energy usage
Added rear firing for more weapons
World
Fixed camera clipping into ground with large vehicles
Added lives to deathmatches
Added persistent lives to mission sets
Input
Added input binding changer -- supports different controls per controller (Xbox/DualSense), however same controller models (Xbox/Xbox or DualSense/Dualsense) will share controls due to not having unique device IDs
Added crosshair system and auto/manual targetting for players to target enemies
Added button for each vehicle selection to change input profiles
Removed navigation from buttons to prevent bugged inputs with controllers, and it now relies on the controller cursor (much more reliable)
Increased mouse cursor speed
Added input presets
Controller: Default, Arcade | Keyboard: Default, Left-hand Swap (Arrowkeys)
UI
Changed UI scaling to height instead of width, due to scaling issues in multiplayer
Added camera modes for varying distances
Added different colours to life sprites
Added backgrounds to volume sliders
Fixed sliders not working with controller cursor
Fixed dropdowns not working properly with controller cursor
Fixed event system not registering current controller cursor selection properly
Disabled Navigation events for EventSystem to prevent unwanted controls with controller
Updated controller icon spritesheets
Changed DualShock-style icons to DualSense icons (will allow custom input icon selection in a future update)
Removed the binding display list from the join screen (since it's now handled by the input binding menu)
Removed text colour inversion from player UI bars
Added Target FPS slider to settings
Fixed Simplified Chinese missing characters
Changed covers in DLC menu
Misc
Added per-playlist music playback type (sequential, shuffle, repeat)
Fixed cross-scene mission loading
Reworked loading screen to allow prioritizing mission data (name, description, thumbnails), over level preset
Added "are you sure" confirmation to "quit to menu" button, to prevent accidental presses
Added delayed save for settings, to prevent constant save calls when interacting with the UI
Added max face count to the face destruction effect, to limit total faces (better for performance)
Fixed language selection loading incorrect language between sessions
Changed files in this update