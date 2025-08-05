Hey folks,

I disappeared for a while, but I've been busy... lots of changes for this update. Once again I want to thank inSAMity for yet another very detailed list of bugs and suggestions -- it has helped me greatly.

It took me a while to build (hence why this update took so long), but I also made a package updater. For DLCs hosted on the REMDIGI Content Network, now you just need to run the REMDIGI Package Updater, rather than having to do full download/reinstalls (see instructions here).

Thanks for the support so far, and if I disappear again, just know that I'm working on something big.

-- NullReferenceException

Update Notes (Smash N' Crash v06-2025-08-03)

Packages

DLC changelog (v03-2025-08-03)

Added Package Updater for package download/syncing

(located in "Smash N' Crash/Package Updater/REMDIGI Package Updater.exe")

Weapons

Added 30 second destroy for weapon group owner (empty object placeholder) to prevent unnecessary buildup

Moved pickup count to the weapon preset rather than per-spawner, to allow global adjustment

Added destruction of full weapon if the root missile of a weapon group is destroyed (ie. MIRV, Incendiary MIRV)

Fixed bug with weapon particle systems showing up at world origin

Fixed combo weapons not using energy

Balanced combo energy usage

Added rear firing for more weapons

World

Fixed camera clipping into ground with large vehicles

Added lives to deathmatches

Added persistent lives to mission sets

Input

Added input binding changer -- supports different controls per controller (Xbox/DualSense), however same controller models (Xbox/Xbox or DualSense/Dualsense) will share controls due to not having unique device IDs

Added crosshair system and auto/manual targetting for players to target enemies

Added button for each vehicle selection to change input profiles

Removed navigation from buttons to prevent bugged inputs with controllers, and it now relies on the controller cursor (much more reliable)

Increased mouse cursor speed

Added input presets

Controller: Default, Arcade | Keyboard: Default, Left-hand Swap (Arrowkeys)

UI

Changed UI scaling to height instead of width, due to scaling issues in multiplayer

Added camera modes for varying distances

Added different colours to life sprites

Added backgrounds to volume sliders

Fixed sliders not working with controller cursor

Fixed dropdowns not working properly with controller cursor

Fixed event system not registering current controller cursor selection properly

Disabled Navigation events for EventSystem to prevent unwanted controls with controller

Updated controller icon spritesheets

Changed DualShock-style icons to DualSense icons (will allow custom input icon selection in a future update)

Removed the binding display list from the join screen (since it's now handled by the input binding menu)

Removed text colour inversion from player UI bars

Added Target FPS slider to settings

Fixed Simplified Chinese missing characters

Changed covers in DLC menu

Misc