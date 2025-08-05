 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19488613 Edited 5 August 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

I disappeared for a while, but I've been busy... lots of changes for this update. Once again I want to thank inSAMity for yet another very detailed list of bugs and suggestions -- it has helped me greatly.

It took me a while to build (hence why this update took so long), but I also made a package updater. For DLCs hosted on the REMDIGI Content Network, now you just need to run the REMDIGI Package Updater, rather than having to do full download/reinstalls (see instructions here).

Thanks for the support so far, and if I disappear again, just know that I'm working on something big.

-- NullReferenceException

Update Notes (Smash N' Crash v06-2025-08-03)

Packages

  • DLC changelog (v03-2025-08-03)

  • Added Package Updater for package download/syncing
    (located in "Smash N' Crash/Package Updater/REMDIGI Package Updater.exe")

Weapons

  • Added 30 second destroy for weapon group owner (empty object placeholder) to prevent unnecessary buildup

  • Moved pickup count to the weapon preset rather than per-spawner, to allow global adjustment

  • Added destruction of full weapon if the root missile of a weapon group is destroyed (ie. MIRV, Incendiary MIRV)

  • Fixed bug with weapon particle systems showing up at world origin

  • Fixed combo weapons not using energy

  • Balanced combo energy usage

  • Added rear firing for more weapons

World

  • Fixed camera clipping into ground with large vehicles

  • Added lives to deathmatches

  • Added persistent lives to mission sets

Input

  • Added input binding changer -- supports different controls per controller (Xbox/DualSense), however same controller models (Xbox/Xbox or DualSense/Dualsense) will share controls due to not having unique device IDs

  • Added crosshair system and auto/manual targetting for players to target enemies

  • Added button for each vehicle selection to change input profiles

  • Removed navigation from buttons to prevent bugged inputs with controllers, and it now relies on the controller cursor (much more reliable)

  • Increased mouse cursor speed

  • Added input presets
    Controller: Default, Arcade | Keyboard: Default, Left-hand Swap (Arrowkeys)

UI

  • Changed UI scaling to height instead of width, due to scaling issues in multiplayer

  • Added camera modes for varying distances

  • Added different colours to life sprites

  • Added backgrounds to volume sliders

  • Fixed sliders not working with controller cursor

  • Fixed dropdowns not working properly with controller cursor

  • Fixed event system not registering current controller cursor selection properly

  • Disabled Navigation events for EventSystem to prevent unwanted controls with controller

  • Updated controller icon spritesheets

  • Changed DualShock-style icons to DualSense icons (will allow custom input icon selection in a future update)

  • Removed the binding display list from the join screen (since it's now handled by the input binding menu)

  • Removed text colour inversion from player UI bars

  • Added Target FPS slider to settings

  • Fixed Simplified Chinese missing characters

  • Changed covers in DLC menu

Misc

  • Added per-playlist music playback type (sequential, shuffle, repeat)

  • Fixed cross-scene mission loading

  • Reworked loading screen to allow prioritizing mission data (name, description, thumbnails), over level preset

  • Added "are you sure" confirmation to "quit to menu" button, to prevent accidental presses

  • Added delayed save for settings, to prevent constant save calls when interacting with the UI

  • Added max face count to the face destruction effect, to limit total faces (better for performance)

  • Fixed language selection loading incorrect language between sessions

Changed files in this update

