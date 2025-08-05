 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19488564 Edited 5 August 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update:

- Steam Achievement features have been optimized to improve the game's FPS.
- Character eyebrow customization has been added.
- Minor improvements have been made to game sprites.
- The punching bag training animation has been modified.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2711681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link