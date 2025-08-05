In addition to gameplay patch 7.39d, today we're shipping a new dashboard feature in Dota. For years now, outside of events, the dashboard's mostly just shown the results of your last match. We crunched the math on this, and it turns out that means for half of all players, every time you boot up the game all you're rewarded with is a sad reminder of your last loss. We're optimistic we can do better.

So we sifted through mountains of feedback until a clear pattern stood out: players like hero cosmetics. We sifted still further: What kinds of hero cosmetics? It turns out: free ones.

We can work with that.

Today we're introducing Quartero, a completely trustworthy new character who wants nothing more than to sit on the main menu of Dota and give you free cosmetics while you play games.

The only catch is that there is no catch: It's all free. Dota matches are already full of triumphant highs and devastating lows. Think how much more fun they'll be now that every game gets you that much closer to brand new content, helped along by a brand new character with a brand new tragic backstory that, trust us, he's more than happy to tell you all about. (Try and get him to shut up about it.)

And of course, Quartero's Curios isn't meant to replace the big Dota events we're working on—it's a smaller, free feature designed to run alongside them. When things are quiet, you might see more of Quartero on the dashboard. But when the next major event rolls in, he'll happily slide aside to make room.