- Added the ability to add and swap primary and secondary weapons. Primary and secondary weapons can be added on the character screen and can be swapped during combat.
- Adjusted icons on character start screen to show attribute/skill icons when changing personality traits
- When recruiting companions, their level now matches that of the player.
- Fixed a bug with door terminal skill checks not saving.
More to come! Thanks again for all the amazing feedback and support.
Changed files in this update