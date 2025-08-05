 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19488496 Edited 5 August 2025 – 19:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Added the ability to add and swap primary and secondary weapons. Primary and secondary weapons can be added on the character screen and can be swapped during combat.
  • Adjusted icons on character start screen to show attribute/skill icons when changing personality traits
  • When recruiting companions, their level now matches that of the player.
  • Fixed a bug with door terminal skill checks not saving.


More to come! Thanks again for all the amazing feedback and support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link