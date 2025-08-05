- [x] Wizards now have all tiers of staves available to them (shoddy, copper, iron, silver and gold added), and can no longer use pickaxes. Now start with a shoddy staff.
- [x] ESC pause menu now comes with own background
- [x] Poison guns splat radius nerfed.
- [x] Hidden pet dog target indicator if it can’t find anything
- [x] Fixed glitch for infinite platforms/ladders
- [x] Fixed tile healths not being applied properly to hard treasure tiles.
- [x] Background in sky_mines is now space :)
- [x] Fixed the profession item unlocks (they weren't being applied properly after the last update)
v0.3.1.2
