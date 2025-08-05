Hello everyone,
I still work hard everyday to make the game better and listen to your feedback! Here are some News:
-> You can now switch Skins ingame in the Pause Menu so you do not have to go back to the home-menu to switch skins anymore!
-> Im aware of the connection and delay problems for some chinese players and Im actively working on a solution right now! Im really sorry about the problems and frustration but its my first time developing a game with Online-Multiplayer so I still have to learn a lot in this topic!
-> Im really happy about the Speedrun community for Paddle Paddle Paddle! I just made a Speedrun . com page for the game and you are welcome to submit your time (with a video proof) there. The ingame leaderboard is sadly not protected against Cheaters...
Regarding the Recent Difficulty-Changes:
I read the Feedback regarding my recent nerfs which made the game easier at some areas. I want to be clear with you: I got a lot of negative Feedback from Streamers (who stopped playing the game because it was too frustrating and boring) and from Steam Reviews which just insulted me for making the game too hard. I want the game to be a fun Coop experience. It is not meant to be the Hardest Game ever (some people described it like that...) Im sorry for the missunderstanding and I can understand if you do not want to play the game anymore!
Post-Launch Hotfix #15
