Some fixes

Fixes:

-Fixed price reduction upgrades increase the price instead of reduce it



-Capped some augments, this fixes inventory flickers / errors late game.



Content and QoL:

-Added auto collect xp upgrade



-Added auto consume xp upgrade



-Added 2x mining speed xp upgrade



-Added toggles for xp upgrades



-Added notification for if chamber is ready



-Added visual queue for main currency going up or down, might need some tuning



-Added some more QoL Hovers like time left for nuts to grow etc..



These are the patch notes from 1.0.0 till 1.0.3.The main game is now the same version as the test branch.