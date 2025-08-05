Technical features update:
-Nvidia DLSS support.
-Nvidia image upscaling (NIS) support.
-Machine Learning Renderer for runtime, performance oriented, optimization.
-Screen based rendering and automatic texture quality control for optimal performance, high fidelity graphics and reduced machine loads.
PIK v.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update