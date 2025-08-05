 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19488396
Update notes via Steam Community
Technical features update:

-Nvidia DLSS support.

-Nvidia image upscaling (NIS) support.

-Machine Learning Renderer for runtime, performance oriented, optimization.

-Screen based rendering and automatic texture quality control for optimal performance, high fidelity graphics and reduced machine loads.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3694581
  • Loading history…
