6 August 2025 Build 19488378 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed language autoresolved based on OS language, forcing English.

  • Changed so even after manually testing languages each start of the game reset back to English.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Birthright Base Content Depot 1371761
