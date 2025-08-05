-Fixed Curative Duplication bug

-Fixed NPCs immediately regenerating to 100% if they received Damage before their first refresh

-Fixed creatures ignoring other creatures that are interacting with something

-Creatures will stop interacting with objects that no longer exist

-Fixed Interaction transitions' smoothness

-Attacks now get cancelled when opening top menu.

-Fixed "Chicken Neck" during defending

-Fixed being able to use abilities while unconscious/ragdolled

-Fixed Sprinting while locked on

-Fixed Dialogue Window bugs + text appears during animation

-Fixed Terrain clipping through floor in shop area

-Item stat comparisons will now show even if items are equal, or there's nothing to compare (empty slot)

-Fixed Camera sometimes rotating around when PC is dead

-Made Jump Attacks be compatible with lock-on

-Fixed Psi being able to go above maximum

-Now entering the Arena physically is no longer a requirement for winning a round

-NPCs now react to aiming a dangerous ability at them.

-Fixed truncated missing limb message.

-Fixed Being able to sit/interact while carrying a corpse/object

-Now beginning to read lockpick while holding cancel shouldn't immediately cancel.

-Wallrunning is now tied to its corresponding Perk.

-Changed logic of gates to avoid Player getting stuck in corridor

-Buffed Psi Potions

-Now characters will extinhuish their equipped torch before using interactive objects.

-Crawlers (Like Mealbug) less likely to fall through the ground when killed

-Split Stack window value now reacts to mouse wheel

-Increased Radius in which fires burn things

-Equipped item slots are now further differentiated with a red background.

-Adjusted Dialogue Window visuals: New speaker name color, and dividers for options.

-Ensured Dead creatures won't emit dust.

-Fixed posters on the wall being liftable.

-Fixed motion sometimes continuing even when the game is paused

-From now on, creatures can't hit through walls

-Unarmed Jump attack no longer thrusts you downwards

-Adjusted dust cloud visuals

-Removed the right arm requirement for item using

-Added price indicator to Stack split window

-Fixed limb stumps appearing Bandaged erroneously.

-Arrows now become physically embedded into physics objects

-Fixed lifting, dodging and throwing while crawling

-Improved AI target selection

-Landing straight on top of another creature will make the lander ragdoll by default

-Can no longer attempt to dodge/sprint while ragdolled

-Adjusted forward movement during attacks

-Another attack against Griddy

-Fixed Hotbar Items remaining usable even after depletition

-Different sound layer when game is paused

-Fixed One Handed jump attack

-Slightly debuffed unarmed damage

-Added Lift Prompt to Items

-Increased default walk speed to be more in-line with backwards walk speed

-Fixed Holding objects when general menu is open

-Equipping things while sitting no longer should make the camera jump

-Adjusted Gnawer damage hitbox

-Slightly adjusted jump physics

-Added Item indicator effect as an option

-Added Shoulder Camera option for ranged

-Items can only be placed on upright surfaces

-Added new 2 handed forward anim