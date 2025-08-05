-Fixed Curative Duplication bug
-Fixed NPCs immediately regenerating to 100% if they received Damage before their first refresh
-Fixed creatures ignoring other creatures that are interacting with something
-Creatures will stop interacting with objects that no longer exist
-Fixed Interaction transitions' smoothness
-Attacks now get cancelled when opening top menu.
-Fixed "Chicken Neck" during defending
-Fixed being able to use abilities while unconscious/ragdolled
-Fixed Sprinting while locked on
-Fixed Dialogue Window bugs + text appears during animation
-Fixed Terrain clipping through floor in shop area
-Item stat comparisons will now show even if items are equal, or there's nothing to compare (empty slot)
-Fixed Camera sometimes rotating around when PC is dead
-Made Jump Attacks be compatible with lock-on
-Fixed Psi being able to go above maximum
-Now entering the Arena physically is no longer a requirement for winning a round
-NPCs now react to aiming a dangerous ability at them.
-Fixed truncated missing limb message.
-Fixed Being able to sit/interact while carrying a corpse/object
-Now beginning to read lockpick while holding cancel shouldn't immediately cancel.
-Wallrunning is now tied to its corresponding Perk.
-Changed logic of gates to avoid Player getting stuck in corridor
-Buffed Psi Potions
-Now characters will extinhuish their equipped torch before using interactive objects.
-Crawlers (Like Mealbug) less likely to fall through the ground when killed
-Split Stack window value now reacts to mouse wheel
-Increased Radius in which fires burn things
-Equipped item slots are now further differentiated with a red background.
-Adjusted Dialogue Window visuals: New speaker name color, and dividers for options.
-Ensured Dead creatures won't emit dust.
-Fixed posters on the wall being liftable.
-Fixed motion sometimes continuing even when the game is paused
-From now on, creatures can't hit through walls
-Unarmed Jump attack no longer thrusts you downwards
-Adjusted dust cloud visuals
-Removed the right arm requirement for item using
-Added price indicator to Stack split window
-Fixed limb stumps appearing Bandaged erroneously.
-Arrows now become physically embedded into physics objects
-Fixed lifting, dodging and throwing while crawling
-Improved AI target selection
-Landing straight on top of another creature will make the lander ragdoll by default
-Can no longer attempt to dodge/sprint while ragdolled
-Adjusted forward movement during attacks
-Another attack against Griddy
-Fixed Hotbar Items remaining usable even after depletition
-Different sound layer when game is paused
-Fixed One Handed jump attack
-Slightly debuffed unarmed damage
-Added Lift Prompt to Items
-Increased default walk speed to be more in-line with backwards walk speed
-Fixed Holding objects when general menu is open
-Equipping things while sitting no longer should make the camera jump
-Adjusted Gnawer damage hitbox
-Slightly adjusted jump physics
-Added Item indicator effect as an option
-Added Shoulder Camera option for ranged
-Items can only be placed on upright surfaces
-Added new 2 handed forward anim
Feedback Patch 3 - 0.0.07
