We're making this a patch note instead of a Major Update because we want to polish out a few things, add more variances in the animation, and possibly extend it a bit as well.

Part 2 more-so finalizes Episode 1, it's not a long play, it does have 2 h-scenes, however, they're back-to-back, so keep that in mind! We'll add in some better checkpoints, add some variations in the h-scenes, and make the boss fight better coming in the next few days.