Thank You to Our Community! 🙏

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been sending valuable feedback through our feedback system. Your reports and suggestions are helping us improve the game continuously!



Improvements & Fixes

Feedback Panel Enhancement: The feedback panel now displays confirmation status when messages are sent, so you'll know your feedback reached us successfully

Master Volume Control: Added master volume control for better audio management

Card Display Optimization: Improved card positioning logic - you can now fully see all cards without any visual overlap or clipping issues

Seeker Missile: Updated card description for better clarity and understanding



We're Listening!

Keep the feedback coming! Every report helps us make the game better for everyone. We have more improvements and fixes in the pipeline that will be addressed tomorrow.

Sleep well, and happy gaming! 🌙