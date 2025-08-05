 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19488174 Edited 5 August 2025 – 19:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In this update we added the following functionalities:

  • A clue annotation system you can access double-clicking the board tile you want to annotate
  • Quit button to exit the application

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3877061
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3877062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link