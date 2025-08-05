 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19488041 Edited 5 August 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:

- bricks doesnt have fat melty by default anymore LOL
- Rebirth Notification now shows the right number
- Minigame music is now a good volume LOL

QOL:

- Stored Jelly Count and Remaining Room Space now show in the jelly storage
- More file icons!!!!!!

