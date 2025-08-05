 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19488034 Edited 5 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed broken keypad Widget (i think)
-fixed broken zombie spawn (TS1)
-began work on security clearance system
this entails objectives and classified document system
-various tweaks to ts1 to fix zombies getting stuck and other derps.


next upload will be soon, Hoping to add rank ups to begin to unlock more areas of the map, and the character class system is in the works..

Test Friday night in the discord!
-NF

