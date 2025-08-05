 Skip to content
Major 5 August 2025 Build 19487997 Edited 6 August 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

ZOE IS HERE

It took a long time, but Zoe Volume Two is finally out. There's been a noticeable improvement in animation quality in this level compared to the previous ones, and you can expect more of the same quality for the rest of the levels in volume 2. As well as having a higher volume of animations per level.

Recent staffing changes have allowed us to get the artwork for levels done a bit faster than before, so we'll be tightening our deadlines to hit goals that were previously unreasonable for us to hit.

After volume two is complete, we'll be revamping animations from some of the volume one levels as well as adding animations to levels that didn't receive enough love, such as Gale's level.

ARROW KEYS

You can now use the arrow keys to play Beat Banger! We've updated every single chart to feel more directional and provide you with inputs based on the movement of the action happening in the animation. Of course, if you prefer, you can still switch back to using the letter keys, but note that all of the charts have been rewritten to feel more directionally influenced.

Future Levels

Despite how long it's taken us to get Zoe's level out, we've made a lot of internal changes that should help us get around the walls that usually lead to level delays.

Additions

  • Added Zoe Volume 2 ✨

  • Added Zoe Volume 2 Cutscenes ✨

  • Added Zoe Volume 2 Cutscenes to Theater ✨

  • Added Zoe Volume 2 Animations to Scene Viewer ✨

  • Added Arrow Keys as valid Keybinds ✨

  • Added level editor difficulty selection

  • Added BPM control to Scene Viewer ( WIP )

  • Added toy functionality in level editor( WIP )

Deletions

  • Removed Lovense Game Mode ( Intiface Only ) ✨

Fixes

  • Fixed score-dependent achievements not unlocking

  • Fixed a bug where the mods folder doesn't get created

  • Fixed accuracy calculations bring wrong in-game vs score screen

  • Fixed toys' overall accuracy by calculating trigger duration

Changes

  • Updated Zoe Volume 1 climax audio

  • Updated video trimmer in editor to use OGVs

  • Updated cutscene theater layout

  • Updated ALL level charts to better fit directional inputs

Notes

  • Level editor file manager now moves files to trash instead of permanent removal

  • Missed notes when no notes are present now only reduces score

  • Mod Browser is currently disabled while we migrate to a new backend








Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1813432
Linux English Depot 1813433
macOS Depot 1813434
