ZOE IS HERE
It took a long time, but Zoe Volume Two is finally out. There's been a noticeable improvement in animation quality in this level compared to the previous ones, and you can expect more of the same quality for the rest of the levels in volume 2. As well as having a higher volume of animations per level.
Recent staffing changes have allowed us to get the artwork for levels done a bit faster than before, so we'll be tightening our deadlines to hit goals that were previously unreasonable for us to hit.
After volume two is complete, we'll be revamping animations from some of the volume one levels as well as adding animations to levels that didn't receive enough love, such as Gale's level.
ARROW KEYS
You can now use the arrow keys to play Beat Banger! We've updated every single chart to feel more directional and provide you with inputs based on the movement of the action happening in the animation. Of course, if you prefer, you can still switch back to using the letter keys, but note that all of the charts have been rewritten to feel more directionally influenced.
Future Levels
Despite how long it's taken us to get Zoe's level out, we've made a lot of internal changes that should help us get around the walls that usually lead to level delays.
Additions
Added Zoe Volume 2 ✨
Added Zoe Volume 2 Cutscenes ✨
Added Zoe Volume 2 Cutscenes to Theater ✨
Added Zoe Volume 2 Animations to Scene Viewer ✨
Added Arrow Keys as valid Keybinds ✨
Added level editor difficulty selection
Added BPM control to Scene Viewer ( WIP )
Added toy functionality in level editor( WIP )
Deletions
Removed Lovense Game Mode ( Intiface Only ) ✨
Fixes
Fixed score-dependent achievements not unlocking
Fixed a bug where the mods folder doesn't get created
Fixed accuracy calculations bring wrong in-game vs score screen
Fixed toys' overall accuracy by calculating trigger duration
Changes
Updated Zoe Volume 1 climax audio
Updated video trimmer in editor to use OGVs
Updated cutscene theater layout
Updated ALL level charts to better fit directional inputs
Notes
Level editor file manager now moves files to trash instead of permanent removal
Missed notes when no notes are present now only reduces score
Mod Browser is currently disabled while we migrate to a new backend
Changed files in this update