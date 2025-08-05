Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

ZOE IS HERE

It took a long time, but Zoe Volume Two is finally out. There's been a noticeable improvement in animation quality in this level compared to the previous ones, and you can expect more of the same quality for the rest of the levels in volume 2. As well as having a higher volume of animations per level.

Recent staffing changes have allowed us to get the artwork for levels done a bit faster than before, so we'll be tightening our deadlines to hit goals that were previously unreasonable for us to hit.

After volume two is complete, we'll be revamping animations from some of the volume one levels as well as adding animations to levels that didn't receive enough love, such as Gale's level.

ARROW KEYS

You can now use the arrow keys to play Beat Banger! We've updated every single chart to feel more directional and provide you with inputs based on the movement of the action happening in the animation. Of course, if you prefer, you can still switch back to using the letter keys, but note that all of the charts have been rewritten to feel more directionally influenced.

Future Levels

Despite how long it's taken us to get Zoe's level out, we've made a lot of internal changes that should help us get around the walls that usually lead to level delays.

Additions

Added Zoe Volume 2 ✨

Added Zoe Volume 2 Cutscenes ✨

Added Zoe Volume 2 Cutscenes to Theater ✨

Added Zoe Volume 2 Animations to Scene Viewer ✨

Added Arrow Keys as valid Keybinds ✨

Added level editor difficulty selection

Added BPM control to Scene Viewer ( WIP )

Added toy functionality in level editor( WIP )

Deletions

Removed Lovense Game Mode ( Intiface Only ) ✨

Fixes

Fixed score-dependent achievements not unlocking

Fixed a bug where the mods folder doesn't get created

Fixed accuracy calculations bring wrong in-game vs score screen

Fixed toys' overall accuracy by calculating trigger duration

Changes

Updated Zoe Volume 1 climax audio

Updated video trimmer in editor to use OGVs

Updated cutscene theater layout

Updated ALL level charts to better fit directional inputs

