12 August 2025 Build 19487955 Edited 12 August 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello heroes!

We just deployed UPDATE 27.0 with the following highlights:

- Expansion of the Toilet of the Arcane Gods:
-- The maximum aura level is increased to 400.
-- Sacrifice items: Now also possible without gold value, mana is no longer lost, upgrades are refunded.
-- New: When washed, items keep their gold values and improvements.

You can find the complete changelog with all new features, improvements and fixed bugs in the Community Portal: https://home.sfgame.net/blog/changelog/2025/changelog-27-000

