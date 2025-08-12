Hello heroes!
We just deployed UPDATE 27.0 with the following highlights:
- Expansion of the Toilet of the Arcane Gods:
-- The maximum aura level is increased to 400.
-- Sacrifice items: Now also possible without gold value, mana is no longer lost, upgrades are refunded.
-- New: When washed, items keep their gold values and improvements.
You can find the complete changelog with all new features, improvements and fixed bugs in the Community Portal: https://home.sfgame.net/blog/changelog/2025/changelog-27-000
