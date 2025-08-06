Noble Kings!

Today we bring news you’ve long awaited: Mid-Run Saving Is Here!

Each time you complete a wave, the game will automatically save your progress. You can now safely choose “Quit and Save” from the pause menu, then return to your kingdom later exactly where you left off.

This improvement comes alongside the 1.0.3 Update, with even more balance, QoL, and technical improvements.

Update 1.0.3 Changes

Mid-Run Saves

Each time you complete a wave, the game automatically saves your progress.

Safely select "Quit and Save" from the pause menu and resume your kingdom exactly where you left off.

Technical Improvements and QoL

Fixed a crash related to particle systems.

Crystal Castle and Balloon Bomber units can now be moved in and out of barracks. The "Comfy Bed" artifact now allows recruiting more of these troops per building.

Alchemists and the Witch boss now correctly apply production slowdown to buildings with thrown bottles.

Corrected the Dragon boss modifier (-50% spell damage) not calculating correctly.

Spell damage multiplier now shows 100% if no modifiers are applied.

Balance Changes

Spells

Fireworks duration increased from 8s → 12s.

Legendary Fireworks duration increased from 10s → 18s.



Bosses and Troops

Graveyard Golem:

HP: 33,000 → 36,000

Attack Damage: 280 → 330

Fallen Soldiers spawned: 8 → 16

Zombies spawned: 8 → 12

Malathrax:

HP: 23,000 → 26,000

Attack Damage: 300 → 330

Fireball Damage: 70 → 100

Venoxia:

Attack Damage: 220 → 250

Bat:

HP: 35 → 75

Attack Damage: 7 → 9

Whipman:

HP: 60 → 120

Whip Cooldown: 3s → 1.5s

Madman:

HP: 70 → 100

All Druids:

Transformation time: 20s → 12s

Maya Reaper:

HP: 8,000 → 6,000

Maya Pikeman:

HP: 10,000 → 8,000

Maya Bamboo Warrior:

HP: 8,000 → 7,000

Kings

Brezhnius:

Heal Ability: 500 HP → 1,000 HP

Leonid:

First quest required Castle HP: 10 → 30

Leo:

First ability cooldown increased from 1s → 40s

Third ability usage costs increased: 1st use: Wheat 100, Wood 100 → Wheat 200, Wood 200 2nd use: Wheat 200, Wood 200 → Wheat 400, Wood 400 3rd use: Flour 100, Metal 100 → Flour 250, Metal 250 4th use: Flour 300, Metal 300 → Flour 600, Metal 600



What’s Next?

We’re actively working on further improvements to quality of life. Our next focus will be improving the UI to better explain game mechanics and ensuring that tooltips provide all the information you need at a glance. We’re also planning additional balance changes based on your feedback.

The Devs are Watching

We keep a close eye on discussions, bug reports, and suggestions across all platforms. Your feedback helps shape the direction of development, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with us. You can write us here:

~ Hypnohead