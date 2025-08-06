Noble Kings!
Today we bring news you’ve long awaited: Mid-Run Saving Is Here!
Each time you complete a wave, the game will automatically save your progress. You can now safely choose “Quit and Save” from the pause menu, then return to your kingdom later exactly where you left off.
This improvement comes alongside the 1.0.3 Update, with even more balance, QoL, and technical improvements.
Update 1.0.3 Changes
Mid-Run Saves
Technical Improvements and QoL
Fixed a crash related to particle systems.
Crystal Castle and Balloon Bomber units can now be moved in and out of barracks. The "Comfy Bed" artifact now allows recruiting more of these troops per building.
Alchemists and the Witch boss now correctly apply production slowdown to buildings with thrown bottles.
Corrected the Dragon boss modifier (-50% spell damage) not calculating correctly.
Spell damage multiplier now shows 100% if no modifiers are applied.
Balance Changes
Spells
Fireworks duration increased from 8s → 12s.
Legendary Fireworks duration increased from 10s → 18s.
Bosses and Troops
Graveyard Golem:
HP: 33,000 → 36,000
Attack Damage: 280 → 330
Fallen Soldiers spawned: 8 → 16
Zombies spawned: 8 → 12
Malathrax:
HP: 23,000 → 26,000
Attack Damage: 300 → 330
Fireball Damage: 70 → 100
Venoxia:
Attack Damage: 220 → 250
Bat:
HP: 35 → 75
Attack Damage: 7 → 9
Whipman:
HP: 60 → 120
Whip Cooldown: 3s → 1.5s
Madman:
HP: 70 → 100
All Druids:
Transformation time: 20s → 12s
Maya Reaper:
HP: 8,000 → 6,000
Maya Pikeman:
HP: 10,000 → 8,000
Maya Bamboo Warrior:
HP: 8,000 → 7,000
Kings
Brezhnius:
Heal Ability: 500 HP → 1,000 HP
Leonid:
First quest required Castle HP: 10 → 30
Leo:
First ability cooldown increased from 1s → 40s
Third ability usage costs increased:
1st use: Wheat 100, Wood 100 → Wheat 200, Wood 200
2nd use: Wheat 200, Wood 200 → Wheat 400, Wood 400
3rd use: Flour 100, Metal 100 → Flour 250, Metal 250
4th use: Flour 300, Metal 300 → Flour 600, Metal 600
What’s Next?
We’re actively working on further improvements to quality of life. Our next focus will be improving the UI to better explain game mechanics and ensuring that tooltips provide all the information you need at a glance. We’re also planning additional balance changes based on your feedback.
The Devs are Watching
We keep a close eye on discussions, bug reports, and suggestions across all platforms. Your feedback helps shape the direction of development, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with us. You can write us here:
~ Hypnohead
Changed files in this update