Hi everyone!





We've got a small hot fix to correct a few issues from the previous update.







August 5, 2025 - V0.5.05 Build: 725 Changeset: 4710

Bug Fixes:

Fixed loading from a save causing duplicate magazines to float in the air.

Fixed multiple rounds loading into the M203 and M1014 if you reload and then try to pick up additional shells.

Fixed graphics setting menu not displaying properly the first time it’s opened