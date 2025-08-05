 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19487814 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!


We've got a small hot fix to correct a few issues from the previous update.



August 5, 2025 - V0.5.05 Build: 725 Changeset: 4710

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed loading from a save causing duplicate magazines to float in the air.

  • Fixed multiple rounds loading into the M203 and M1014 if you reload and then try to pick up additional shells.

  • Fixed graphics setting menu not displaying properly the first time it’s opened

  • Fixed XM29 not loading its magazine when loading from a save or into a mission.




Thanks,
- Dan

Here's another preview from the next content update:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2437671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link